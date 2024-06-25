“I'm auctioning these for some wonderful charities”: Two of Steve Vai’s Ibanez JEMs found their way back to him after auction – so he’s selling them again to raise even more money for charity

The two guitars were originally auctioned off in 2022, but have been put up for sale once more to help raise funds for two charities

Steve Vai
(Image credit: Steve Vai/Instagram)

Steve Vai is selling two of his Ibanez electric guitars to raise money for two charities, and both are currently listed on Reverb.

Interestingly, the guitars were part of his 2022 auction in partnership with Julien’s, but they’ve since been returned to him so he can sell them again and raise even more money for good causes.

