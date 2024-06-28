“Create some crazy content of me performing at a historical location near you, or in a hilarious situation”: Ever wanted a private Steve Vai concert? This new app literally beams the virtuoso into your home

The Zeus in Chains app utilizes augmented reality to project Vai on any backdrop – and the best clips are going to be used in an upcoming video

Steve Vai shredding in various places courtesy of the Zeus in Chains app
(Image credit: SteveVaiHimself/YouTube)

How much is the price of a Steve Vai gig ticket? Well, that doesn’t matter anymore, because the electric guitar virtuoso has just launched an app that lets you beam him directly into your home.

Crafted with 4DR Studios, the Zeus In Chains iOS and Android app lets users project a pre-recorded video of Vai shredding the track from which the app gets its name, wherever they please.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.