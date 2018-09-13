Steven Wilson Announces 'Home Invasion: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall' CD and DVD

Steven Wilson has announced details of a live film, Home Invasion: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, to be released in multiple formats on November 2 via Eagle Rock Entertainment. You can watch the trailer above.

A press release accompanying the announcement offered some background on the film:

At the end of March 2018, Steven Wilson played a sell-out three night residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall, considered one of the world’s iconic venues. The shows saw Wilson and his band present the songs from his fifth album, 2017’s To the Bone, among others, as part of a visually and sonically immersive experience.

Home Invasion: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall captures the last show of the three-night run and includes nearly three hours of live performance. The concert film release is put together from footage filmed on multiple cameras from every conceivable angle in the auditorium and on the stage, and the sound has been specially mixed by Wilson in both 5.1 surround sound and stereo.

Home Invasion: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall will be released November 2 on DVD+2CD, Blu-Ray+2CD and digital video and audio. Caroline International will be issuing the limited edition deluxe vinyl on March 22, 2019.

All versions can be pre-ordered here.

Home Invasion: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall track listing:

1. Intro "Truth"

2. Nowhere Now

3. Pariah

4. Home Invasion / Regret #9

5. The Creator Has a Mastertape

6. Refuge

7. People Who Eat Darkness

8. Ancestral

9. Arriving Somewhere But Not Here

10. Permanating

11. Song of I

12. Lazarus

13. Detonation

14. The Same Asylum As Before

15. Song Of Unborn

16. Vermillioncore

17. Sleep Together

18. Even Less

19. Blank Tapes

20. The Sound of Muzak

21. The Raven That Refused to Sing

Bonus material:

• Interview with Steven recorded during the run of shows.

• Three tracks recorded in rehearsal at the Royal Albert Hall:

1. Routine

2. Hand Cannot Erase

3. Heartattack in a Layby