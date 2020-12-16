Stone Deaf seeks to "make good tones great" with the QBoost preamp/tone shaper

Stone Deaf has unveiled the new QBoost – a limited-edition, hand-made analog preamp and tone-shaper pedal.

Limited to just 500 pedals, the QBoost aims to give you everything from a transparent boost to a saturated, dying amp fuzz.

Stone Deaf claims it’s perfect for studios, stages and bedrooms, and designed to work interactively with other pedals on your pedalboard, giving electric and bass guitarists the ability to shape their tone to their liking.

The pedal features two control knobs in the form of separate preamp and frequency boost controls which promise to open up a “world of sonic possibilities''. These knobs complement an independent footswitchable frequency boost that runs from 35hz to 6Khz, helping you emphasize a specific frequency and unlock “new, unique tones”.

According to Stone Deaf, the secret behind the pedal’s flexibility is the two-sided circuit that allows you to switch between a vintage and a modern mode using the toggle switch on the front.

While the vintage mode aims to capture the tone of saturated drive and fuzz, the modern voicing promises pristine cleans – you can hear these tones in action below.

These positions, when paired with the two control knobs and the frequency boost, aim to make the pedal a “swiss-army knife” – a “one of a kind tone shaper” designed with flexibility in mind, and one that aims to drive your amp harder, give punch to a pedal or make your guitar cut through the mix no matter the setting.

Built by hand in Manchester UK, the QBoost is available at £170 (approx $230). Visit Stone Deaf FX for more info.