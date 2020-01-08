Stream our live interview event with Theory right here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with the multi-platinum band Theory (formerly Theory of a Deadman).

The interview will take place at 6:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 22, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll dive into the band's new album, Say Nothing, and talk about their music, powerful lyrics and experimental vision. Then we’ll enjoy a short performance of new material.

Theory will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

