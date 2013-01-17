Stryper Re-Recording Classic Tracks for Upcoming Album

Frontiers Records has announced the signing of iconic Christian rockers Stryper to a multi-album deal.

The first release due out will be a new re-recorded collection; Second Coming will hit streets March 26 in North America.

The album features 16 tracks, including new recordings of 14 songs from the band’s early years as well as two brand new songs recorded especially for Second Coming, and is produced by Stryper frontman Michael Sweet.

Stryper is one of the top Christian rock bands of all time. Comprised of the original line-up of Michael Sweet (vocals/guitar), Oz Fox (guitar), Tim Gaines (bass), and Robert Sweet (drums), Stryper has been rocking since 1984, and is responsible for such '80s metal classic albums as Soliders Under Command, To Hell with the Devil, In God We Trust and such MTV hit singles/videos as "Calling on You," "Free" and "Honestly."

After a sabbatical for much of the 1990s, Stryper returned strong in the early 21st century. To date, the band has sold upwards of 8 million records worldwide and is a Dove Award-winner and Grammy nominee. Stryper is the first band to have two songs in MTV’s Top 10 simultaneously.

For more information, visit stryper.com.