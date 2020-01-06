Subscribe to Total Guitar and save up to 45%

Total Guitar is the guitar magazine for guitarists who want to play better, connect with their guitar idols and learn how to get the most from their gear.

Every issue of Total Guitar is packed with lessons and advice to help you improve your playing, from exercises to help you build your arsenal of chords and techniques, to full tabs and backing tracks for classic and contemporary songs, Total Guitar takes the stuffiness out of learning the guitar, with everything you need to know, and nothing that you don't!