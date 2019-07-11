Summer NAMM 2019: Boss’ New SY-1 Synthesizer Pedal Offers an Impressive 121 Synth Sounds

Summer NAMM 2019: Boss has unveiled the new SY-1 Synthesizer pedal, which houses 121 synth sounds in a compact design.

The new pedal boasts 11 sound types, each with 11 variations. The circuit features the same technology as the SY-300, and all sounds are polyphonic, allowing the user to play both single notes and chords. Additionally, the SY-1 offers latency-free performance with no special pickup required.

The sound types are, according to the company:

• LEAD 1/2—"A wide range of sounds suitable for single-note soloing."

• PAD—"Full tones that work great with chords, from layered pads to synth brass and more."

• BASS—"Fat synth bass sounds, including filtered and sub-octave tones."

• STR—"Classic analog-style strings, including layered voices and sweeping textures."

• ORGAN—"A large selection of organ sounds, including many with rotary-style modulation."

• BELL—"Percussive synth sounds with metallic resonance."

• SFX 1/2—"A variety of synth sound effects, including explosive one-shot sounds, animated pitch/filter voices and more."

• SEQ 1/2—"Pulsating sounds with rhythmic pitch or filter changes."

Sounds are easily adjustable via Tone/Rate and Depth knobs, and a send/return loop allows the user to blend other pedals in parallel with the SY-1’s synth voices. Additionally, pressing and holding the pedal switch sustains the last-played synth sound.

You can also connect an external footswitch for tap tempo and octave-shift effects, or plug in an expression pedal for continuous Tone/Rate control.

The SY-1 can be used with any guitar or bass via a standard 1/4-inch cable.

For more information, head to Boss.