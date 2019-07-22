Summer NAMM 2019: Gretsch Announces New Limited Edition Streamliner Electric and Rancher Penguin Parlor Acoustic Guitars

G2622TG-P90 Limited Edition Streamliner Center Block P90 with Bigsby and Gold Hardware (Image credit: courtesy of Gretsch)

Summer NAMM 2019: On the heels of its announcement of new Electromatic models, Gretsch has unveiled two new limited edition guitars, the G2622TG-P90 Limited Edition Streamliner Center Block P90 with Bigsby and Gold Hardware and the G5021E Limited Edition Rancher Penguin Parlor.

The G2622TG-P90 Streamliner Center Block P90 with Bigsby and Gold Hardware is an affordably-priced model designed, according to Gretsch, “for high gain-friendly performance, slick, easy playability and spectacular style.”

The guitar sports a chambered spruce center block, dual single-coil P90 Soap Bar pickups and a gold Bigsby-licensed B70 vibrato tailpiece. The finish is satin Candy Apple Red.

G5021E Limited Edition Rancher Penguin Parlor (Image credit: courtesy of Gretsch)

The G5021E Limited Edition Rancher Penguin Parlor is a parlor-sized acoustic guitar with a solid spruce top and maple back and sides. Other features include a gold sparkle neck and body binding, Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays, a gold plexi pickguard, the “vertical wing” Gretsch headstock logo and a Fishman Presys III pickup/preamp system. The Rancher Penguin Parlor is finished in Midnight Sapphire with gold hardware.

For more information on the new models, head to Gretsch Guitars.