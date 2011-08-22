Supposed "New" Van Halen Song Turns Out to Be Old David Lee Roth Song

Don't get your hopes up just yet, Van Halen fans. Last week, rumors were flying that a new Van Halen track, titled "Late Term," would surface this week, with many claiming the track had already leaked online.

The track in question, it turns out, was not Van Halen and all, but rather a David Lee Roth solo track from years ago.

A post on the Van Halen News Desk website reads:

"In the last 24 hours, we’ve received countless emails from fans saying that they’ve heard 'the new Van Halen song' and that it’s called 'Late Term' and that it’s been leaked onto the internet as of yesterday. The truth is, there is no Van Halen song called 'Late Term' and the song they’re hearing is actually a 13-year-old David Lee Roth song called 'Counter Blast,' from his DLR Band album. Don’t be fooled!"

As always, we'll keep you posted as soon as an actual Van Halen song appears!