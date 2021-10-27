Supro expands its stompbox lineup with an all-analog, full-stereo Flanger pedal

American guitar gear purveyor Supro has expanded its line of simply named stompboxes with a new flanger pedal.

An all-analog, full-stereo modulation pedal built around four MN3009 bucket brigade chips, Supro says its new flanger delivers “the absolute richest flanger effect possible while maintaining exceptional headroom”.

The Supro Flanger features a set of four standard flanger control knobs: Speed, which sets the rate of modulation; Width, which determines the overall intensity; Sweep, which sets the delay time of the flanger effect; and a bi-directional Feedback, which adjusts the amount of resonance in the circuit.

There's also a Dimension switch, which crossfeeds the pedal's two channels with one another, creating a unique double-flanger effect that's usable in both mono and stereo.

“Say farewell to wispy, weak flangers,” Supro says. “The Supro Flanger offers rich, analog tone that strikes the tonal balance between vintage flanger units and more modern modulation effects, paired with a never-before-offered Dimension switch that yields a striking double-flanger effect.”

The Supro Flanger is available for preorder now for $289, and will ship in November. For more information, head to Supro.