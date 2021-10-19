Bite Guitars teams up with Suzi Quatro for new signature bass

Singer-songwriter and bassist Suzi Quatro has teamed up with Bite Guitars for a new signature bass guitar.

Boasting the company's Jawbone JJ body shape, the new bass dons a Dakota Red finish with black flower artwork, and is loaded with a pair of high-output single-coil pickups, controlled via a pair of volume knobs and one tone pot.

(Image credit: Bite Guitars)

Based on specs of other Jawbone JJs in the company's line, the model features an alder body and a hard maple neck and fingerboard.

The model's Dakota Red finish was created using Bite's RGB color picking tool, which allows users to select from over 16 million available colors.

“With Suzi's bass we tried to hit the sweet spot of Dakota Reds,” says Wolfgang Maderthaner of Bite Guitars. “Suzi liked the look of the bass so much that she keeps it in her front room where she's working on her songs and books.”

(Image credit: Bite Guitars)

“This is an exciting premiere for us, as we hadn't done Dakota Red before,” he continues. “We felt very honored to build a bass for Suzi. She and her son Richard Tuckey are a wonderful team, they record and tour together, and they designed this bass together.”

Suzi Quatro landed her first number one single with her debut, Rolling Stone. Now aged 71, she's sold over 50 million albums, and continues to record and tour. Her latest record is The Devil in Me, which was released earlier this year.

For more information on Suzi Quatro's new signature model, head to Bite Guitars.