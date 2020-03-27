Synergy introduces high-gain Engl Powerball preamp module

Last year, Synergy introduced the Engl Savage preamp module, and now the company has unveiled a second Engl collaboration, the all-tube Powerball guitar amp module.

Custom-designed by Engl’s Horst Langer, the unit features a pair of 12AX7 preamp tubes with two channels (blue and red) that offer switching between overdrive and high-gain distortion.

Controls include volume and gain and a three-band EQ, and there are also two Gain Lo/Hi and Mid Boost switches per channel.

Other features include a Dual/Single switch that allows the module to be used with older Egnater and Randall hardware, and a three-position cathode select switch to configure the input tube bias setting for optimum input gain and bass response.

The Engl Powerball preamp module is available for $399.99. For more information, head to Synergy Amps.