Synergy Unveils Three New Preamp Modules, Including Friedman and Engl Collaborations

Synergy has introduced three new preamp modules, including collaborations with renowned amp makers Friedman and Engl. The offerings are the Friedman BE/BB, the Engl Savage and the Synergy OS.

The Friedman BE/BB module was designed in conjunction with Dave Friedman, and utilizes a pair of 12AX7 preamp tubes to power its two channels—the BE (based on Friedman’s BE-100) and the BB (based on the Buxom Betty). Each channel has a gain and volume knob and 3-band EQ. There’s also a 3-way bright switch and 2-way mid boost toggle on the BB side of the module.

The Engl Savage module was designed in conjunction with Engl’s Horst Langer and boasts two Gain Lo/Hi switches and a Contour switch. The Synergy OS, meanwhile, is a tribute to the Dumble Overdrive Special used by artists like Santana and Stevie Ray Vaughan. The OS module’s front panel features the same basic controls as the Overdrive Special, and boasts dual footswitchable channels. There’s also Bright, Deep and Rock/Jazz switches, a 3-band EQ and a master presence control.

All three modules are available for $399 each.

For more information, head over to SynergyAmps.