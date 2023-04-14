NAMM 2023: Takamine celebrates 30 years of Santa Fe acoustics in style with luxurious, limited-edition LTD2023 model

NAMM 2023: Takamine has commemorated the 30th anniversary of its Santa Fe series of acoustic guitars with the luxuriously appointed LTD2023 model.

The LTD2023 sure celebrates the anniversary milestone in style, offering up some alluring visual twists, dazzling inlays and premium build features that pay homage to the ESF-93 – the Santa Fe model that started it all back in 1993.

Described by Takamine’s Tom Watters as “one of the most spectacular guitar models in the Santa Fe series” – we're inclined to agree with that – the LTD2023 flaunts a single-cut, NEX-sized body composed from a solid cedar top, oak back and sides, and an ebony fingerboard inlaid with a turquoise Santa Fe motif.

According to the brand, the combination of woods was carefully selected with the aim of providing “a warm and balanced tone with a comfortable playing experience”.

Turquoise visuals can also be found on the rosette and purfling, with a blue-tinted headstock logo looking to continue the aquatic aesthetic theme.

A natural gloss finish helps to highlight the intricacies of the rosette, which specifically pays tribute to the flagship ESF-93 – a model that featured a similarly styled, ahead-of-its-time soundhole design.

Elsewhere, the guitar comes equipped with a mahogany beck, gold tuners with amber buttons, a split bone saddle utilized in a bid to achieve more accurate intonation, and a Palathetic pickup and CTF-2N preamp.

Said preamp takes inspiration from the early-'80s FET preamp known as "Brownie", and promises to provide faithful tones similar to the ones championed by the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Ry Cooder, James Taylor and others.

“Back in 1993, Takamine released the ESF-93, a limited edition guitar that marked the beginning of one of Takamine's most beloved series of guitars, the Santa Fe series,” commented Watters, Director of US Sales for Takamine and ESP Guitars. “Over the last 30 years, these models all had beautiful themes that centered on the art and culture of the Southwestern US.

“The new LTD2023 is one of the most spectacular guitar models in the Santa Fe Series, and will be coveted by both players and collectors.”

A price for the LTD2023 is yet to be confirmed.

Find out more over at Takamine (opens in new tab).