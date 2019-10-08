Take a look at Ernie Ball Music Man's mouth-watering October Ball Family Reserve guitars

It's always a treat to see what Ernie Ball Music Man will bring to the table with its monthly Ball Family Reserve collection of electric guitars, and this month's pair of instruments is no different.

Sporting amazing finishes and custom appointments - and available only in ultra-limited numbers - Ball Family Reserve guitars are always worth a look.

You can learn more about the instruments in this month's collection - the JP15 7-String in Blood Orange Burst and the Majesty Dargie Green 3 - below.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty Dargie Green 3

Limited to just 76 pieces worldwide, the Majesty Dargie Green 3 features a matte finish covering the entire body, headstock and back of the neck. Its fretboard features two strips of pearl inlays in place of the usual Majesty shield position markers.

Each guitar is hand-signed by John Petrucci himself.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man JP15 7-String Blood Orange Burst

Limited to just 71 pieces worldwide, the Ernie Ball Music Man JP15 7-String Blood Orange Burst features a flame figured maple top in a hand-stained custom Blood Orange Burst finish, with a translucent red finish on the back.

The guitar's figured roasted maple neck and fingerboard feature white shield inlays, while its black hardware matches its figured maple top.

For more info on the guitars, point your browser over to Ernie Ball Music Man.