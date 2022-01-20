Taylor unveils five new-for-2022 acoustic models, headlined by the Master Designer-built Flametop AD27e

Taylor has fully embraced the "new year, new gear" mantra for 2022, and unveiled five all-new acoustic guitars that will bolster its Grand Theater and American Dream lineups.

Headlining the drop is the ornate Flametop AD27e, designed by Taylor Master Designer Andy Powers, which boldly promises to deliver a tone that is “unlike anything Taylor has ever offered” before.

It’s joined by another American Dream model – the mahogany-topped AD22e – and a trio of Grand Theater instruments, which arrive in the form of two standard-line GTe acoustics and a limited-edition GT611e.

A smattering of universal specs crop up, most notably the brand’s Expression System 2 electronics, Tusq nuts and saddles, and a choice of either V- or C-Class bracing.

There’s plenty to sink your teeth into, so with that said, let’s get stuck in.

Taylor AD27e Flametop

(Image credit: Taylor)

Described by Taylor as the most sonically intriguing pick of the bunch, the all-maple Grand Pacific AD27e packs a voice that is said to be “unlike anything Taylor has ever offered” and promises to delve into warmer, duskier terrain.

The show-stopping model was designed by Taylor Master Designer Andy Powers, who chose maple due to the well-documented supply chain issues currently plaguing the industry, and utilized it for the guitar’s top, back and sides.

To combat any potential problems the maple top might cause, the AD27e body features a V-Class architecture to tame the top movement, and is paired with a hard rock maple neck and eucalyptus fretboard.

Finishing touches include a single ring rosette, Tusq nut and saddle, tortoise pickguard, 20 frets and nickel tuners.

According to Taylor, it will particularly appease those who are unsure about the so-called “Taylor sound”, which is perceived by some to be too bright.

The Taylor AD27e Flametop is available now for $2,199.

Image 1 of 2 Taylor AD27e Flametop (Image credit: Taylor) Image 2 of 2 Taylor AD27e Flametop (Image credit: Taylor)

Taylor AD22e

(Image credit: Taylor)

Next up is another American Dream model. At a glance, the Taylor AD22e is a solid mahogany-topped Grand Concert-sized model that features solid sapele back and sides and a mahogany neck.

These woods house a V-Class bracing, and are paired with a Crelicam ebony fretboard. This in turn is adorned with 20 frets, a Tusq nut and 4mm Italian acrylic dot inlays.

Elsewhere, the Taylor AD22e features a precise 24 ⅞” scale length, a tortoise pickguard and Taylor’s ES2 electronics controlled via three top bout-mounted knobs.

The Taylor AD22e is available now for $1,699.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Taylor) Taylor AD22e Image 2 of 2 Taylor AD22e (Image credit: Taylor)

Taylor GT611e LTD

(Image credit: Taylor)

Moving on to the GT range, Taylor has debuted the limited-edition GT611e – the priciest new addition. In a nutshell, Taylor has dubbed it “a fun spinoff of our maple/spruce Grand Orchestra 618e” that’s been made more accessible thanks to the GT dimensions.

In terms of wood, it features a solid Sitka spruce top, solid figured big leaf maple back and sides, and a hard rock maple neck. Also making the cut is a smoky Crelicam ebony fretboard, topped with ornate Mission inlays and 20 frets.

Other appointments include West African Crelicam ebony body binding, a Tusq nut and saddle, a shell/Mother of Pearl headstock logo and a C-Class body bracing that promises a robust low-end response.

Once again, Taylor’s ES2 system features on the spec sheet, and vows to harness the model’s natural dynamic properties.

Taylor's GT611e is available now for $3,499.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Taylor) Taylor GT611e LTD Image 2 of 2 Taylor GT611e LTD (Image credit: Taylor)

Taylor GTe Mahogany

(Image credit: Taylor)

The standard GT line has been bolstered with the addition of the all-mahogany GTe, which boasts – you guessed it – a whole lot of mahogany. Solid neo-tropical mahogany top, back and sides line up alongside a neck of the same material, which is adorned with a eucalyptus fingerboard.

It’s a fairly standard GT model otherwise, and bids to bring a “bluesy mojo” by way of a reduced 24-⅛” scale length, C-Class bracing and ES2 electronics. The spec sheet is capped off with a Tusq nut and saddle, tortoise pickguard, nickel mini tuners and an Italian acrylic headstock logo.

The Taylor GTe Mahogany is currently listing for $1,699.

Image 1 of 2 Taylor GTe Mahogany (Image credit: Taylor) Image 2 of 2 Taylor GTe Mahogany (Image credit: Taylor)

Taylor GTe Blacktop

(Image credit: Taylor)

Last but not least is the GTe Blacktop, which pairs a black-finished solid spruce top with solid American walnut back and sides in a bid to maintain the company's commitment to responsible wood sourcing. Otherwise, it’s a standard GT model, fully equipped with Taylor’s ES2 system and C-Class bracing.

It also flashes a Tusq nut and saddle, black/maple/black rosette and nickel mini tuners.

The GTe Blacktop is available for $1,799.

Image 1 of 2 Taylor GTe Blacktop (Image credit: Taylor) Image 2 of 2 Taylor GTe Blacktop (Image credit: Taylor)

For information about the new releases, head over to Taylor.