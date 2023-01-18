Taylor launches its best-looking American Dream models yet with the arrival of three new sunburst acoustics

Taylor has announced the addition of three new acoustic guitars to its popular American Dream series. The latest models are all finished in sunburst and include Grand Theater, Grand Concert and Grand Pacific builds.

The first American Dream series guitars officially launched in 2020, initially as a way for the firm to respond to the effects of the pandemic, which forced it to temporarily shut the doors of its Mexico facility.

The idea was to utilize existing or redundant wood supplies and spare capacity at its US base and produce its most affordable US-made line yet. It was, as Bob Taylor and Andy Powers put it, a method of “inventing our way out of a mess”.

Fast-forward a few years and the American Dream series has gone from strength to strength, expanding to seven models from an initial offering of three instruments. That number is now taken to 10 with these three new sunburst offerings, all of which use Taylor’s acclaimed V-Class bracing.

Image 1 of 3 Taylor American Dream Sunburst AD17e-SB (Image credit: Taylor) Taylor American Dream Sunburst AD12e-SB (Image credit: Taylor) Taylor American Dream Sunburst AD11e-SB (Image credit: Taylor)

The AD17e-SB is essentially a sunburst variant of the existing AD17-e Blacktop, offering a walnut back and sides with a solid spruce top in a Grand Pacific body shape.

The AD11e-SB and AD12e-SB bring scaled-down versions of Taylor’s Grand Theater and Grand Concert body shapes to the line-up. Again, they offer a combination of walnut body and spruce tops, with tropical mahogany necks and eucalyptus fretboards.

All three of the new American Dreams are also equipped with Taylor’s Expression System 2 pickups.

The Taylor AD Sunburst models are available to order now. The AD11e-SB carries a price of $1,799, while the AD12e-SB and AD17e-SB are both priced at $1,999.

Head to Taylor (opens in new tab) for more information on the American Dream series.