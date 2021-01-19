Taylor updates its Grand Theater offering with new 800 and Koa series models

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Taylor has expanded its line of Grand Theater acoustic guitar offerings with two new 800 and Koa series models, the GT 811e and the GT K21e.

Situated on the size scale somewhere between the GS Mini and the Grand Concert, the Grand Theater guitars boast modern proportions in both size and scale length to offer full-size, solid-wood acoustic tones in an easy-to-play package.

Both guitars feature Taylor's all-new C-Class bracing architecture – a bracing pattern derived from the traditional V-Class bracing and seen on the previously announced GT Urban Ash model.

The unique C-Class design aims to accentuate the low-end in Grand Theater guitars in an effort to equip the smaller-body guitars with a powerfully warm bass response and a big sonic voice.

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

The GT811e sports solid Indian rosewood back and sides, a solid Sitka spruce top and a Crelicam smoky ebony fretboard. When paired with the unique Grand Theater proportions, the blend of woods promises a dazzling sparkle and pristine clarity.

Taylor's latest addition to the 800 series also flashes mother-of-pearl "Element" inlays, maple binding with rosewood top purfling, a rosewood pickguard and onboard Expression System 2 electronics.

Speaking of the GT 811e, Taylor master builder Andy Powers said: "With the GT's fresh form and structure, the listening and playing experiences deliver a distinctively new dimension."

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

A second GT offering – the GT K21e – boasts solid, figured koa top, back and sides, and features a Crelicam ebony fretboard in an effort to strike a balance between "aesthetic beauty, playing comfort and sonic expression".

Other elegant appointments include maple binding, maple Spring Vine inlay pattern and Antique Gold Gotoh Mini 510 tuners.

Again, Taylor's ES2 appears, seeking to capture the guitar's dynamic properties using its behind-the-saddle design.

Powers notes that the GT K21e has a "vibrantly focussed sound, with a smooth rounded attack", and is tonally suitable as a rhythm instrument or fingerstyle guitar.

The GT 811e and GT K21e are available now for $2,999 and $4,699, respectively.

For more information head over to Taylor.

In other Taylor news, the company recently announced it is now 100% owned by its employees, via an Employee Stock Ownership Plan.