TC Electronic ups the mini looper pedal ante with the feature-packed Ditto+

TC Electronic has announced the Ditto+ Looper, which expands the company’s best-selling mini looper pedal with a host of new features.

Chief among those is that nifty hi-res color display, as well as the ability to store and recall up to 99 loop sessions, plus import and export tracks.

That means you can store and recall drum loops, or entire tracks for live performance (when we’re allowed to play live again, natch) - and there’s room for up to 60 minutes of 24-bit uncompressed audio.

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

A new Extend Loop Mode, meanwhile, allows you to record longer overdubs on top of shorter loops by stacking the short ones side by side. Neat.

Finally, Auto Cue means you can press the footswitch any time near the end of your loop, so it doesn’t matter if you’re not quite dead-on the beat: your loop will still be in sync.

UK price is £99, with US TBC, but suffice to say, we’re excited. Head over to TC Electronic for more info.