Teacher from Van Halen's "Hot For Teacher" Video Looking Good at 60

The gang over at Yahoo! have tracked down Lillian Muller, the actress who played the hot teacher in Van Halen's "Hot for Teacher" music video from 1984.

Happily, Muller, now 60, is still pretty hot.

"I was in my early 30s at the time. I was a little old for the role," Muller told Yahoo!, adding that she has never seen the famous video. "But now I am in my 60s."

Muller was born August 19, 1951, in Norway. She posed for Playboy -- she was Playmate of the Month in August 1975 and Playmate of the Year for 1976 -- and appeared in the 1978 music video for Rod Stewart's "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?." She now poses for AARP and just sent her 21-year-old daughter off to college.

She has forged a successful career as an inspirational speaker, personal health consultant and author.

She's been a vegetarian since she was 27. "I eat mostly raw food," she said. "People think I'm 40."

And while it's nice of Yahoo! to track down Muller, the question remains:

Where's Waldo?

Photo: lillianmuller.com