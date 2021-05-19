Tech 21 launches the new-and-improved Bass Fly Rig V2

Tech 21 has unveiled the latest addition to its comprehensive lineup of fly rigs, the upgraded Bass Fly Rig V2.

Designed in an effort to encourage bass guitar players to emancipate themselves from the "oppression of evil backline loaners” and the "tyrannies of overloaded flight cases”, the new-and-improved unit promises an array of rich, expressive combinations suitable for any gig.

The Fly Rig V2, unlike its predecessor, comes equipped with two of Tech 21’s SansAmp circuits, opening up a choice of modes selected via the Character switch.

While the SansAmp Bass Driver DI is said to serve up a variety of classic tube amp tones, the VT Bass DI offers up more Ampeg-style sounds with more pronounced mids.

Working alongside the separate modes are circuit-specific level and drive channels, which aim to deliver versatile sonic switching options that can achieve quick-fire changes between clean and dirty tones.

Another fresh appointment included in the upgraded model is an Effect Loop. Per the requests of previous Fly Rig fans, the addition seeks to deliver a more flexible rig-integrating experience that will allow users to pair their prized pedals with the unit.

An FET-style compressor also makes the cut, as does an array of on-board effects including an octafilter, fuzz and chorus. These can be further tweaked using a three-band EQ and Bite switch, which adds upper harmonic distortion for a more “aggressive attack”.

In practice, the Fly Rig V2 is able to go direct into either a PA system or studio mixers and computer interfaces, with a switchable speaker emulation circuit sending the output signal to either the XLR and ¼” output, or just the XLR, depending on your setup.

The Tech 21 Fly Rig V2 is available now for $299. Head over to Tech 21 for more information.