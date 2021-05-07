Tedeschi Trucks Band and Trey Anastasio to release live full-album performance of Derek & the Dominos’ Layla

Tedeschi Trucks Band, led by slide and electric guitar wizard Derek Trucks and guitarist and vocalist Susan Tedeschi have announced the release of Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN'), a one-off live recording of the seminal Derek & the Dominos album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, performed in its entirety at the LOCKN' Festival in Arrington, Virginia on August 24, 2019.

The set also finds TTB joined by Phish leader Trey Anastasio, as well as frequent collaborator Doyle Bramhall II.

You can check out a performance of Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad, featuring dual Trucks and Anastasio solos, above.

The Layla performance came as a surprise to fans in attendance at LOCKN' that night, with the set initially billed only as “Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio,” with no mention made of the album.

(Image credit: Fantasy Records)

But Tedeschi and Trucks’ connection to Layla, which saw Clapton joined by Allman Brothers Band slide guitar great Duane Allman, ran deep: it was initially released on November 9, 1970, the same day Susan Tedeschi was born; Trucks’ parents were such fans of the record that they named Derek after the band; and Trucks spent 15 years as a member of the Allman Brothers Band and has toured extensively with Clapton.

“By the time that I started playing guitar, the sound of Duane Allman’s slide was almost an obsession,” Trucks said in a statement. “His playing on Layla is still one of the high-water marks for me. The spirit, the joy, the recklessness, and the inevitability of it. My dad would play that record for me and my brother to fall asleep to and further sear it into my DNA.”

Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN') will be released July 16 via Fantasy Records. It’s available for preorder now.

Tedeschi Trucks Band are also hitting the road for limited capacity shows as part of their Fireside LIVE tour. You can check out all the upcoming dates here.