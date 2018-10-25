The Avett Brothers Debut New Song, "Roses and Sacrifice," on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

The Avett Brothers appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to debut a soon-to-be-released new song, “Roses and Sacrifice.” The performance, with Seth Avett on lead vocal and acoustic guitar and Scott Avett on banjo and harmonica, can be viewed above.
The Avett Brothers are set to headline the Concert for Hurricane Florence Relief at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, NC on Tuesday, November 13. For a full list of upcoming dates, see below:
Oct. 25 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
Oct. 26 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
Nov. 13 – Greenville, NC - Minges Coliseum - Concert for Hurricane Florence Relief w/Future Islands, Valient Thorr
Nov. 16 – Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater
Nov. 17 – Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater
Dec. 30 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum
Dec. 31 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum w/Rodney Crowell
2019:
Mar. 15 – New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
Mar. 16 – New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
Apr. 19 - Atlanta, GA - Sweetwater 420 Festival
Apr. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Sweetwater 420 Festival
Apr. 21 - Atlanta, GA - Sweetwater 420 Festival
May 10 – New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater w/Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real
May 11 – New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater w/Trombone Shorty
Jul. 5 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jul. 6 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jul. 7 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre