The Avett Brothers Debut New Song, "Roses and Sacrifice," on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

The Avett Brothers appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to debut a soon-to-be-released new song, “Roses and Sacrifice.” The performance, with Seth Avett on lead vocal and acoustic guitar and Scott Avett on banjo and harmonica, can be viewed above.

The Avett Brothers are set to headline the Concert for Hurricane Florence Relief at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, NC on Tuesday, November 13. For a full list of upcoming dates, see below:

Oct. 25 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Oct. 26 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 13 – Greenville, NC - Minges Coliseum - Concert for Hurricane Florence Relief w/Future Islands, Valient Thorr

Nov. 16 – Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater

Nov. 17 – Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater

Dec. 30 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum

Dec. 31 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum w/Rodney Crowell

2019:

Mar. 15 – New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Mar. 16 – New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Apr. 19 - Atlanta, GA - Sweetwater 420 Festival

Apr. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Sweetwater 420 Festival

Apr. 21 - Atlanta, GA - Sweetwater 420 Festival

May 10 – New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater w/Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real

May 11 – New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater w/Trombone Shorty

Jul. 5 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jul. 6 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jul. 7 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre