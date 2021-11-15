The Beatles rehearse I’ve Got A Feeling in first clip from Get Back documentary

The first extended clip to be lifted directly from Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary, which is set to arrive later this month, has been released.

In the minute-and-a-half sneak preview, the Fab Four can be seen intimately gathered in the studio for a run-through of their track, I’ve Got A Feeling. You can watch the stripped-back rendition in the video below.

It’s the third in-depth look at the film we’ve been given thus far, following a stirring official trailer – which featured a boatload of classic Beatles gear – and a five-minute sneak peek that dropped in December last year.

Much like the recently released trailer, the group can be seen wielding some of their most iconic instruments. In the electric guitar department, John Lennon takes up position behind his 1965 Epiphone E230TD Casino, while George Harrison can be seen playing his 1957 Gibson Les Paul Standard “Lucy”.

Set for release on November 25 on Disney +, the documentary – which will be split into three parts – has been surgically assembled by the Oscar-winning director using previously unheard audio clips and over 21 days of raw footage shot during the band’s 1969 studio sessions.

“In January 1969, a film crew was given unprecedented access to document The Beatles at work,” read a statement that aired with the trailer. “This resulted in over 57 hours of the most intimate footage ever shot of the band. “The footage has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Unseen… until now.”

The Beatles: Get Back is set to address a pivotal point of the Beatles’ career. Not only will it follow the group as they race to finish their final studio album, Let It Be, it will also document their rooftop gig at London’s Savile Row – their last ever public performance.

Along the way, the documentary will dissect the band's fall-outs and explore their unrivalled musical chemistry, with a statement adding, "What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor, and creative genius.”

The Beatles: Get Back will premiere on November 25 on Disney+ , and run for consecutive days up until November 27.