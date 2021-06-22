The Cribs call on Fender to revive their Squier Mus-Uar signature guitar after online prices reach $1,800

British indie-rock outfit The Cribs have called upon Fender to release a reissue version of guitarist Ryan Jarman’s signature Squier Mus-Uar model, after the affordable electric guitar was spotted being sold online for prices of up to £1,300 (approx $1,800).

The mark-up on the guitar itself is pretty staggering, considering the humble six-string originally carried a recommended retail price of just £330 ($450) – that’s almost a 295% increase.

Responding to an eagle-eyed fan who had hunted down the elusive axe, The Cribs voiced their support for a reissue run that would revive the now-revered model.

Think it’s definitely time for a Musuar reissue...maybe if you all reply here and let @Fender know, it will happen? We get asked about this ALL the time, but it’s not up to us! https://t.co/ixZv77lhCaJune 17, 2021 See more

“Think it’s definitely time for a Musuar reissue,” wrote The Cribs. “Maybe if you all reply here and let Fender know, it will happen? We get asked about this ALL the time, but it’s not up to us!”

It’s safe to say the idea was popular among fans. Out of the 880 people who voted on a poll launched by The Cribs’ Twitter page asking for the public’s opinion, a whopping 95.6% voiced their support for a reissue Mus-Uar guitar.

Since then, the indie-rockers have been emboldened by the support, and have piled the pressure on Fender to bring back the in-demand Mustang-Jaguar hybrid model.

In a follow-up post, The Cribs wrote, “Hey Fender, the people have spoken and they want a ‘Mus-Uar’ reissue… what do you guys think?” Accompanying the post was a host of pictures from the archive, which showed the guitar in an array of different finishes.

Hey @fender, the people have spoken and they want a “Mus-Uar” reissue...what do you guys think?!Pic 1 - special “Cavern” Mus-UarPic 2 - custom Fiesta Red Mus-UarPic 3 - original run Burgundy Mist Metallic Mus-Uar#fender #musuar pic.twitter.com/7ycBw4LsmSJune 22, 2021 See more

Among the options was a special Cavern colorway and custom Fiesta Red finish, as well as the original run Burgundy Mist Metallic.

The original Mus-Uar was released in 2016, and was available to the public in just one color – Burgundy Mist Metallic. Other features included a single-coil Fender Jaguar neck pickup, Hi-output Fender MP-H1F Modern Player Telecaster bridge humbucker and Mustang-style switching.

Well, the people have spoken. Your move, Fender.

Ryan Jarman’s signature Squier is the latest affordable axe to have its price sky-rocket in recent years, after the oddball Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster saw its street price increase from $449 to $2,000 in just two years.