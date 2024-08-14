“Ace came in and noodled some solo takes… Gilby and I looked at each other slack-jawed”: The Go-Go's Kathy Valentine recalls recruiting Ace Frehley and Gilby Clarke for her solo album

By
Contributions from
published

Valentine approached Frehley to play on her record at her birthday party – not expecting him to actually show up at the studio

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's performs onstage during The Wild Honey Foundation, Lenny Kaye & Rhino Present, A 50th Anniversary All-Star Celebration Of The Nuggets Compilation Album at Alex Theatre on May 19, 2023 in Glendale, California
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Kathy Valentine is best known as the Go-Go's bassist, but her 2005 solo release, Light Years, showcased her versatility as a multi-instrumentalist with a strong songwriting-first mindset.

That album was bolstered by appearances from esteemed musicians like KISS guitarist Ace Frehley and Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke – and in a new interview with Guitar World, Valentine has revealed how they got involved.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from