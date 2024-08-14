“Ace came in and noodled some solo takes… Gilby and I looked at each other slack-jawed”: The Go-Go's Kathy Valentine recalls recruiting Ace Frehley and Gilby Clarke for her solo album

Valentine approached Frehley to play on her record at her birthday party – not expecting him to actually show up at the studio
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Kathy Valentine is best known as the Go-Go's bassist, but her 2005 solo release, Light Years, showcased her versatility as a multi-instrumentalist with a strong songwriting-first mindset.
That album was bolstered by appearances from esteemed musicians like KISS guitarist Ace Frehley and Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke – and in a new interview with Guitar World, Valentine has revealed how they got involved.
“Gilby is a friend since my early days in LA and is just a sweetheart. I adore him and his family. It felt safe to work with him, mutual respect and genuine friendship,” Valentine says.
“Ace was gentle and kind. I met him at a birthday party of mine he came to. He offered to play on my solo record, and I thought, ‘Sure, he'll never show up.’
“But he did, and he was amazing. We recorded at Gilby's studio. He came in and noodled some solo takes on Bad Choice, and after a few, Gilby and I looked at each other slack-jawed and said, ‘That's it.’ He wanted to do more, so I said, ‘No, this is the one. Thank you.’”
“I was friends with Gilby when he was in a band called Candy. We go back for years and years. We live in the same neighborhood and we have always been in touch,” she said.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“In 1990, we did a tour together with a bunch of people called The Wild Bunch. We stayed in touch and he was actually the first person I asked to help me. I trusted him to be supportive.
“I really like that Ace is playing on a track that is not anything like a KISS song. It is more like a Blondie song. He really did a great solo that is in a really different context than people are used to.”
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.