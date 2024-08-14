“Ace came in and noodled some solo takes… Gilby and I looked at each other slack-jawed”: The Go-Go's Kathy Valentine recalls recruiting Ace Frehley and Gilby Clarke for her solo album

Kathy Valentine is best known as the Go-Go's bassist, but her 2005 solo release, Light Years, showcased her versatility as a multi-instrumentalist with a strong songwriting-first mindset.

That album was bolstered by appearances from esteemed musicians like KISS guitarist Ace Frehley and Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke – and in a new interview with Guitar World, Valentine has revealed how they got involved.

Kathy Valentine - Can't Stop the World - YouTube Watch On

“Gilby is a friend since my early days in LA and is just a sweetheart. I adore him and his family. It felt safe to work with him, mutual respect and genuine friendship,” Valentine says.

“Ace was gentle and kind. I met him at a birthday party of mine he came to. He offered to play on my solo record, and I thought, ‘Sure, he'll never show up.’

“But he did, and he was amazing. We recorded at Gilby's studio. He came in and noodled some solo takes on Bad Choice, and after a few, Gilby and I looked at each other slack-jawed and said, ‘That's it.’ He wanted to do more, so I said, ‘No, this is the one. Thank you.’”

In a 2005 interview with Classic Rock Revisited, Valentine spoke at length about her experience working with these two high-profile collaborators.

Bad Choice - YouTube Watch On

“I was friends with Gilby when he was in a band called Candy. We go back for years and years. We live in the same neighborhood and we have always been in touch,” she said.

“In 1990, we did a tour together with a bunch of people called The Wild Bunch. We stayed in touch and he was actually the first person I asked to help me. I trusted him to be supportive.

“I really like that Ace is playing on a track that is not anything like a KISS song. It is more like a Blondie song. He really did a great solo that is in a really different context than people are used to.”

The Go-Go's were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, just a year after Kathy Valentine released her memoir, All I Ever Wanted, which chronicles the band's wild journey.

Guitar World's full interview with Kathy Valentine will be published later this month.