The MOD Dwarf crams infinitely updatable plugins into a giggable multi-effects pedal

MOD Devices has launches a Kickstarter campaign for the MOD Dwarf, which the Berlin-based maker says “offers all the power and flexibility of computer-based effects and digital modulation” in pedal format.

The ultra-compact, portable multi-effects pedal boasts the capacity to house a vast array of effects, virtual instruments, amp simulators and MIDI utilities.

Features include two independent audio channels, each with independent gain controls, as well as three fully assignable knobs, three footswitches and three pushbuttons.

There’s also USB-MIDI and TRS MIDI jacks, as well as a MIDI learn function that allows the unit to be manipulated by any market-available class-compliant controller.

(Image credit: MOD Devices)

A large LED screen on the unit’s front allows for easy operation.

Additionally, more than 400 free plugins are also available via the online MOD Plugin Shop.

For more information on the MOD Dwarf, head over to Kickstarter (which has already surpassed its pledge goal of $108,674).