This brutal playthrough filmed in a church might be the most metal guitar video you've seen all year

By Sam Roche
published

Nishad George, of West Coast metallers The Offering, set his gear up in front of the altar of a church – before staff realized the kind of music he'd be playing

Where’s the most metal place to film a guitar video? A spooky woodland, or an abandoned warehouse, perhaps? We’re here to tell you that it’s neither, and that Nishad George – of West Coast metal purveyors The Offering – has found the answer.

For his new playthrough of WASP, opening track of the band’s seething new album Seeing the Elephant, George managed to wrangle his way into setting up his guitar rig at the altar of a church.

But as he explains, the church staff were not aware of the brutality of the music George intended on filming. “The staff didn’t know about the band beforehand,” he says. “While I’m grateful, I’m pretty sure I won’t be invited back there any time soon!”

WASP itself is a seven-and-a-half-minute riot wrought with savage 7-string guitar antics – including chuggy palm-muted riffs, overhand natural harmonics, soaring melodic leads and a face-melting guitar solo with frenetic multi-string alternate picking and dizzying two-handed tapping lines – and they’re all on display in George’s new playthrough video.

As George explains, his guitar parts on the track were heavily influenced by late Children of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho.

“The guitar’s role here is to manage the aggression,” he says. “There isn’t a moment where I’m not playing during all eight minutes of the song, and the cherry on top is the song’s massive three-minute lead guitar section near the end… I wrote the riffs to this song a day after Alexi Laiho had passed – it’s musically a bit of a tribute to one of my late heroes.”

The gear George managed to smuggle into the church long enough to film the playthrough included a V-style Ibanez 7-string electric guitar fitted with Ernie Ball guitar strings and tuned to GDGCFAD, a Neural DSP Quad Cortex floor amp modeler and two stompboxes: a Morley 20/20 Bad Horsie wah pedal and a DigiTech Whammy DT pitch-shifter pedal.

The Offering's new album, Seeing the Elephant, takes no prisoners, to say the least. Another standout cut is Flower Children, which takes aim at the boomer generation.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).