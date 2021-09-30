Hear The Rolling Stones' previously unreleased cover of Troubles A’ Comin

The Rolling Stones' September 20 performance at a private party organized by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made headlines across the music world, as it was their first concert of any kind since the death of their longtime drummer, Charlie Watts.

Buried beneath that obvious headline though, was an interesting quirk in the band's setlist that evening, a cover of a Chi-Lites song called Troubles A’ Comin.

Today, the reason why the Stones covered the somewhat obscure song live for the first time ever became clear with the band's premiere of their previously unreleased recording of the tune. You can check out its lyric video below.

The recording is taken from the upcoming 40th anniversary deluxe reissue of the band's 1981 album, Tattoo You, which also features eight other songs that the band recorded in the months and years leading up to the album – newly completed and enhanced with additional vocals and guitar.

The Tattoo You 40th anniversary reissue is set for an October 22 release – in a number of digital and physical formats – via Polydor/Interscope/UMe, and can be preordered at The Rolling Stones' website.

For now, the Stones are continuing the latest leg of their ongoing No Filter tour with frequent Keith Richards collaborator Steve Jordan behind the drum kit. However, Watts' absence loomed large over the band's first public performance in 2021, a September 26 show at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

“This is our first tour we’ve done without him," frontman Mick Jagger said of Watts during the performance. "All the reaction from you guys, and all the things that you’ve said, have been really touching and we want to thank you all very much.

“We’ll miss Charlie so much both on the stage and off the stage.”