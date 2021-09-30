Trending

Hear The Rolling Stones' previously unreleased cover of Troubles A’ Comin

The recording is taken from the upcoming 40th anniversary reissue of the band's 1981 album, Tattoo You

(from left) Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at the Rosemont Horizon in Chicago, Illinois on November 24, 1981
(Image credit: Kirk West/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones' September 20 performance at a private party organized by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made headlines across the music world, as it was their first concert of any kind since the death of their longtime drummer, Charlie Watts. 

Buried beneath that obvious headline though, was an interesting quirk in the band's setlist that evening, a cover of a Chi-Lites song called Troubles A’ Comin

Today, the reason why the Stones covered the somewhat obscure song live for the first time ever became clear with the band's premiere of their previously unreleased recording of the tune. You can check out its lyric video below.

The recording is taken from the upcoming 40th anniversary deluxe reissue of the band's 1981 album, Tattoo You, which also features eight other songs that the band recorded in the months and years leading up to the album – newly completed and enhanced with additional vocals and guitar.

The Tattoo You 40th anniversary reissue is set for an October 22 release – in a number of digital and physical formats – via Polydor/Interscope/UMe, and can be preordered at The Rolling Stones' website.

For now, the Stones are continuing the latest leg of their ongoing No Filter tour with frequent Keith Richards collaborator Steve Jordan behind the drum kit. However, Watts' absence loomed large over the band's first public performance in 2021, a September 26 show at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. 

“This is our first tour we’ve done without him," frontman Mick Jagger said of Watts during the performance. "All the reaction from you guys, and all the things that you’ve said, have been really touching and we want to thank you all very much.

“We’ll miss Charlie so much both on the stage and off the stage.”

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.