The smashed Fender P-Bass from the cover of the Clash’s London Calling to go on display

By

The instrument will lead an exhibit at the Museum of London celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic album

(Image credit: The Clash Archive)

The Clash’s iconic 1979 album London Calling will be celebrated in a new exhibit at the Museum of London.

The display will host a slew of memorabilia and artifacts from the Clash Archive, chief among them the Fender Precision bass that was captured mid-smash in the hands of Paul Simonon for the album’s cover art.

The destroyed instrument, which met its untimely end onstage at New York City’s Palladium on September 21, 1979, will be on display alongside more than 100 personal items, including Joe Strummer’s typewriter and notepad used to record ideas and lyrics, Mick Jones’ handwritten notes regarding the album’s sequencing, a pair of Topper Headon’s drum sticks and an assortment of stage clothes, archival photos and video footage.

The free display opens November 15 and runs through spring 2020. 

Joe Strummer's notebook with lyrics for Ice Age (which were later used for London Calling)  (Image credit: The Clash Archive)