The Struts team up with Paris Jackson for silky new single, Low Key In Love

The Struts have released their newest single, Low Key In Love, for which they recruited the musical services of indie pop singer-songwriter Paris Jackson, the daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson.

For the English four-piece – composed of frontman Luke Spiller, electric guitar star Adam Slack, bass guitar player Jed Elliot and drummer Gethin Davis – Low Key In Love follows up their 2020 album Strange Day, which also boasted a huge array of guest collaborators, including Tom Morello and Robbie Williams.

The track itself, which was produced by Tommy English, serves up a bounty of oh-so sweet guitar work reminiscent of silky Rolling Stones-style rhythms and fretboard exploration through sleek chord constructions and upper-register lead licks.

A catchy chorus hook precedes a high-gain guitar solo, which floats on top of the background six-strings to serve up a series of whole note bends, fret-skipping slides and tasty pentatonic motifs. Listen to the track below.

“Low Key In Love was written after a date in Los Angeles at ‘70s retro bar, Good Times at Davey Wayne’s,” recalled Spiller. “I walked into the studio explaining that we needed the song to have the essence you feel when entering the bar and absorb the vibe.

“When we decided to explore the idea of a duet, I thought back to that night and remembered Paris played a brilliant acoustic set. Bringing in Paris just gave the song a whole new dimension and really brings the story to life.”

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, released her debut album wilted in 2020, and said that the collaboration was “unlike anything I have ever done or thought to do before”.

Of the collaboration, Jackson commented, “I first heard of The Struts when I went to go see Motley Crue play their final set on New Year’s Eve night at Staples Center a few years ago. The boys opened up for them and I had no idea it was going to be as incredible as it was.

“I was so blown away by their talent, their stage presence, and their energy,” she continued. “It felt like I had time traveled and got to experience what rock ‘n’ roll was at its prime. When Luke asked to work with me, it was an immediate yes.

“It’s been a privilege and an honor to sing on a song that I know means so much to Luke, and I’m grateful for the friendship that has sprung from such a lovely project.”