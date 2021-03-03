The Tone Claw locking spring claw promises to boost your tone and keep your dive-bombing axe in tune

AP International, the manufacturer and distributor of Floyd Rose trems, has unveiled the Tone Claw locking spring claw for tremolo-equipped electric guitars.

The debut product from the company’s new AxLabs guitar hardware line is based around a spring claw engineered with a locking clamp plate to lock the springs down at the hoop ends.

CNC-machined from solid brass and with four times the mass of a traditional claw, the Tone Claw is designed to enhance tone and increase sustain, while also aiding tuning stability by preventing the springs from shifting during intensive dive bomb excursions.

The Tone Claw can be directly swapped in for most existing spring claws, and the included kit comes with four quality steel springs and two claw mounting screws. An adjustable ground soldering tab can be switched between two available mounting holes depending on required orientation.

The Tone Claw is offered in a choice of raw brass or a nickel-plated finish, and is available for $59.99.

For more information or to purchase, head to AP International.