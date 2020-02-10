The Wee Lowden 12 Fret is a small-bodied acoustic that packs a ton of midrange punch

WL 14 Fret with walnut and red cedar (Image credit: Lowden)

Lowden has introduced a new WL (Wee Lowden) body size model to its 12 Fret range of acoustic guitars.

The 12 Fret series guitars boast the same respective scale length as their 14 fret equivalent models, only with a uniquely-voiced soundbox with a custom 12-fret bracing pattern and a relocated bridge that is designed to increase midrange “punch.”

The new smaller bodied WL 12 Fret is available in a variety of wood combinations, including Indian rosewood/Lutz spruce, Indian rosewood/Adirondack spruce and walnut/red cedar.

Image 1 of 2 WL 12 Fret with Indian rosewood and Lutz spruce (Image credit: Lowden) Image 2 of 2 WL 12 Fret with Indian rosewood and Adirondack spruce (Image credit: Lowden)

For more information, head to Lowden Guitars.