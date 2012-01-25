Theory of a Deadman Announce Headlining Tour Dates

Theory of a Deadman have just announced a string of U.S. tour dates for 2012 featuring support from Pop Evil and Stellar Revival. Scroll down to see the full list of dates.

Tickets for the tour go on sale February 1.

Theory of a Deadman's Tyler Connolly and Dave Brenner recently stopped by the Guitar World studio to show you how to play two tracks from their new album, The Truth Is... Check out the lesson for "Lowlife" here and "Gentleman" here.

Theory of a Deadman 2012 Tour Dates (All Dates Feature Pop Evil And Stellar Revival except 5/1):