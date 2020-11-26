Trending

These Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocasters in Shell Pink and Surf Pearl just dropped to $599 for Black Friday

By

Bag yourself a colorful Strat with vintage vibe for cheap at Guitar Center

These Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocasters in Shell Pink and Surf Pearl just dropped to $599 for Black Friday
(Image credit: Fender)

We reckon there’s always room for a bit more color in your rig. The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocasters in Shell Pink or Surf Pearl combine that classic Strat feel and tone with a couple of sweet colorways, and are a steal at just $599 each at Guitar Center this Black Friday. This is one hell of a Black Friday guitar deal.

With up to $125 off the list price, there’s no better time to add one of these highly capable, great sounding guitars to your roster.

Fender Player Strat in Shell Pink: Was $724.99, now $599.99
The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a versatile guitar with loads of character in a frankly glorious color. And with $125 off the list price at Guitar Center this Black Friday, it’s the perfect time to dip in.View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: Was $699.99, now $599.99
There’s something about faded green Strats, so the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our attention. Even more so when it’s down from $699 to just $599 at Guitar Center this Black Friday…View Deal

The Fender Player introduces a bit of extra flair into Fender’s mid-range guitars, delivering that ‘proper’ Fender experience at a sensible price. The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocasters take the foundations of all that’s good about Fender Strats and adds a dash of flair with two unique colorways. Shell Pink and Surf Pearl bodies make for two gorgeous additions to anyone’s line-up.

Looking past the aesthetics, you get a trio of Player Series single coil pickups, a maple neck and fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, and vintage-era hardware throughout to complete the picture. Tonally, you can expect enough variety to make these Strats useful in any situation, making them an ideal guitar for a range of different genres. Both are highly capable guitars that will last for years, making this year’s Black Friday price something of a bargain.

More great Black Friday sales live now