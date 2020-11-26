These Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocasters in Shell Pink and Surf Pearl just dropped to $599 for Black Friday

We reckon there’s always room for a bit more color in your rig. The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocasters in Shell Pink or Surf Pearl combine that classic Strat feel and tone with a couple of sweet colorways, and are a steal at just $599 each at Guitar Center this Black Friday. This is one hell of a Black Friday guitar deal.
With up to $125 off the list price, there’s no better time to add one of these highly capable, great sounding guitars to your roster.
- Check out more of the best Guitar Center Black Friday deals
- Our pick of the best Stratocasters you can buy right now
Fender Player Strat in Shell Pink: Was $724.99, now $599.99
The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a versatile guitar with loads of character in a frankly glorious color. And with $125 off the list price at Guitar Center this Black Friday, it’s the perfect time to dip in.View Deal
Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: Was $699.99, now $599.99
There’s something about faded green Strats, so the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our attention. Even more so when it’s down from $699 to just $599 at Guitar Center this Black Friday…View Deal
The Fender Player introduces a bit of extra flair into Fender’s mid-range guitars, delivering that ‘proper’ Fender experience at a sensible price. The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocasters take the foundations of all that’s good about Fender Strats and adds a dash of flair with two unique colorways. Shell Pink and Surf Pearl bodies make for two gorgeous additions to anyone’s line-up.
Looking past the aesthetics, you get a trio of Player Series single coil pickups, a maple neck and fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, and vintage-era hardware throughout to complete the picture. Tonally, you can expect enough variety to make these Strats useful in any situation, making them an ideal guitar for a range of different genres. Both are highly capable guitars that will last for years, making this year’s Black Friday price something of a bargain.
More great Black Friday sales live now
- Sweetwater | Save 70% off guitar gear in their Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center | Up to 15% off qualifying gear with the code BLACKFRIDAY15
- Musician’s Friend | Up to 15% off qualifying gear with the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Sam Ash | Up to 15% off with the code BF15 in the Black Friday Now sale
- Reverb | Save up to 60% on thousands of pieces of gear all week long
- Pro Audio Star | Get up to 20% off new gear with the code BF20
- Zzounds | Shop the latest time-limited Black Friday deals
- Amazon | Explore all their latest guitar gear deals!