Fender drops its massive Labor Day sale super early, offering up to 30% off guitars, accessories, and more

It may be the unofficial end of summer, but there are still plenty of reasons to be cheerful for Fender fans this Labor Day weekend. Over at the official Fender shop, the Labor Day sale has come early, and you can bag yourself up to 30% off guitars, bass guitars, accessories, guitar parts, and apparel whilst stocks last. From full-fat Fender’s to super Squier guitars , no matter what your budget there’s a great guitar here for you.

The Fender Labor Day sale runs from 8now up until 9/4 with more deals likely to be added, so there’s only a limited amount of time to take advantage. Stocks on certain items are limited too, so once they’re gone they’re gone.

Fender Labor Day Sale: Up to 30% off

Celebrate the Labor Day weekend with some serious savings on Fender gear, with electric, acoustic, and bass guitars as well as ukuleles , accessories, and apparel. With massive discounts of up to 30% off guitars from the Vintera series, MIJ Aerodyne, Squier 40th anniversary range, and select acoustics, there’s something for everyone here - but only whilst stocks last.

Being deal-hungry, guitar aficionados ourselves we had to have a quick look through the sale to see anything that caught our eye, and boy are there some tasty guitars here. First up, one of our personal favorites, the Fender Aerodyne Special Stratocaster HSS is reduced from its usual price of $1329.99 to just $999.99 , that’s a $330 discount. This guitar is made in Japan so the quality is top-notch, and the neck plays unbelievably smoothly.

Next, we have to shout out the absolutely stunning-looking Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster with its eye-catching satin Sea Foam Green and gold combo. It won’t be to everyone’s taste, but that hefty 30% discount taking it down to just $349.99 is certainly tempting for us. It’s a vintage edition Jazzmaster, so you get vintage tuners, aged chrome hardware, and of course the classic non-locking Jazzmaster tremolo.