These Whiskey Barrel Top Custom T-Style guitars will give you Big D energy

Big D Guitars has been building its Whiskey Barrel Top Custom T-Style Guitar for roughly three years, and now the company has rolled out new models featuring tops from Kentucky distilleries like Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, Wild Turkey and Knob Creek.

How does Big D create these electric guitars? Good question.

The barrel tops are surface sanded and then left to dry out for one month before being template-cut.

Next, the pieces are hand-glued together on a U-shaped oak core body that has been hollowed out to lighten the guitar’s overall weight.

Image 1 of 4 Whiskey Barrel Top Custom T-Style Maker's Mark (Image credit: courtesy of Big D Guitars) Image 2 of 4 Whiskey Barrel Top Custom T-Style Knob Creek (Image credit: courtesy of Big D Guitars) Image 3 of 4 Whiskey Barrel Top Custom T-Style Wild Turkey (Image credit: courtesy of Big D Guitars) Image 4 of 4 Whiskey Barrel Top Custom T-Style Jim Beam (Image credit: courtesy of Big D Guitars)

Backs are constructed of Tennessee barnyard reclaimed lumber, selected both for its weathered look as well as light weight.

Each Whiskey Barrel Top Custom T-Style Guitar features an aged white oak neck with a 25.5-inch scale, 9.5-inch radius and 1 5/8-inch nut. The fretboards sport white clay dot markers and jumbo frets.

All models boast handmade scatterwound pickups with Alnico 2 magnets and 42 plain enamel wire.

Other features include Graph Tech Ratio synchronized tuners, aged chrome hardware and a strap lock system.

If you're ready to head down that whiskey river, make your way over to Big D Guitars.