This none-more-purple Fender Road Worn ’50s Telecaster has had $200 slashed off its asking price

We’re furiously rounding up the best possible deals you can find ahead of Amazon Prime Day, and Guitar Center has served up an absolute scorcher with a hefty discount on this Purple Metallic Fender Road Worn ’50s Telecaster.

For starters, it’s not every day you see a Purple Metallic Tele. Even rarer is the chance to buy one for a knock-down price, as Guitar Center has taken $200 off this particularly purdy single-cut, bringing the price down from $1,099 to $899.

This limited-edition Telecaster has tones to go with its good looks, too, courtesy of two Tex-Mex Telecaster single coils, while the three-saddle Tele bridge and vintage-style tuners round out the ’50s spec.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Guitar Center) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Guitar Center)

And, of course, the alder body has been subjected to a Road Worn finish, giving the Tele a pre-aged look that you’ll struggle to obtain right now given the lack of gigs on the horizon.

Plus, the finish extends to the C-shaped maple neck, giving it that much-desired played-in feel.

To potentially go through your own purple patch, head on over to Guitar Center.

Oh, and if you’re after even more juicy offers, boy, do we have the Prime Day guitar deals hub for you.