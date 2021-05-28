ThorpyFX debuts feature-packed, fully analog phaser pedal, the Pulse Doppler

When news broke that Adrian Thorpe was to be joined full-time by Lovetone effects mastermind Dan Coggins at ThorpyFX, we all knew that the pedal-making pair were going to come up with something special for their first collaborative effort.

Now, the fruit of their labor has arrived, with ThorpyFX unveiling its all-new, fully analog phaser pedal, the Pulse Doppler.

ThorpyFX's latest offering – the brand’s first since the two titans teamed up – is described as an updated version of the Lovetone Doppleganger, which places its predecessor’s key features into a more compact, pedalboard-friendly fixture.

Designed from the ground up, the new-and-improved phaser boasts three knobs to control Depth, Rate and Blend, with added Enhance and Manual controls seeking to provide a hands-on tone-sculpting experience capable of "an almost unlimited tonal palette".

In action, the Enhance is said to be responsible for dialing in added resonance, while the Manual control allows you to set specific filter frequencies. Likewise, the Blend knob can curate Dry/Straight signal concoctions, which can be further colored by Depth and Rate.

Additional controls appear in the form of two toggle switches, which aim to offer up even more sonic variety through three separate selectable phaser voices and a modulation inversion control.

Specifically, the right-hand switch transforms the modulation into a high pass filter when in Pulse mode, while Invert shifts the signal for a more hollow phaser sound.

The feature-packed yet suitably streamlined control interface also comes equipped with two footswitches. A standard on/off switch is paired with a mode selector, which flicks between Phase-only or Vibrato-only sounds.

In what will come as welcome news to stereo enthusiasts everywhere, the Pulse Doppler also comes equipped with both wet and dry outputs, meaning it can be deployed in stereo-minded rigs.

The ThorpyFX Pulse Doppler is available now for $376.

For more information, head over to ThorpyFX.