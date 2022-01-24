Watch Thundercat make his acting debut in Star Wars spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett

Thundercat has made his acting debut in the latest episode of Star Wars spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett.

The bass guitar extraordinaire appears in The Gathering Storm, the fourth episode of the series which premiered on Disney+ on December 29, portraying a body modification artist with a robot hand. It's unclear as of yet whether Thundercat will appear in any future episodes of the show.

The Book of Boba Fett finds Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand “navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

Thundercat's cameo in the show might see him sporting a robotic hand, but with his astonishing bass playing ability, honestly, we've been convinced he's had mechanical fingers for years.

Back in September, he joined LA sister trio Haim for a rendition of 3AM, during which he dazzled with a no-holds-barred, out-of-this-world bass solo. And more recently, he appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to give a souped-up, jazz-charged performance of Dragonball Durag.

In an April 2021 interview with Bass Player, Thundercat detailed what attracted him to playing bass in the first place.

“It carries a lot of weight, literally and figuratively,” he said. “We look up and we see guys like a Sting, or like a Jaco Pastorius, or a Stanley Clarke, or a Charles Mingus, and I feel like it transverses worlds because of the roles that it plays.”

“Not every instrument carries the weight to be able to morph and change in the way that bass does,” he continued, “which is why I always compare it to trap music. Why is it people love rap and trap music the way they do? Maybe because the bass frequencies are somewhere between the bass and the drums. It’s a feeling that it creates that is universal.”