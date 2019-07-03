Tom Morello Announces Guitar Revolution Camp

Legendary six-stringer Tom Morello has announced his Guitar Revolution camp, taking place January 2-6, 2020 in Newport Beach, C.A. You can watch a video message from the guitarist above.

Featuring appearances and workshops from Nuno Bettencourt, John 5, Wayne Kramer, Vernon Reid, Bibi McGill, Billy Howerdell, and of course Morello himself, the event promises "four days and nights of radical guitar madness and insight."

Tom Morello's Guitar Revolution is an event for players and music-lovers of all ages, levels, interests, and tastes. Whether you're a master player, a beginner, or just an enthusiastic fan, the four-day program offers relevant and informative activities and workshops. The environment is non-competitive and is strictly about immersing oneself in the joys of music.

"Tom Morello's Guitar Revolution will be about a lot of things. Ferocious rock and roll guitar playing, power riff songwriting, inventive soloing, subversive sonics (and activism), and unlocking maximum creativity throughout four action-packed days of discussion, demonstration, and performance," Morello shares.

"We’ll be exploring, in great detail and depth, what it means to be a guitar player at every level, from firing the imagination of absolute beginners and making every moment fun and productive; to working with intermediate players, unlocking their potential and exceeding their goals; to helping advanced players find their own voice on the instrument and taking their playing and career to the next level. Whether you want to be in a backyard cover band, or you aim to become a side musician for a superstar, whether you’re an aspiring songwriter, shredder or session musician, or you dream of filling stadiums one day, I have experienced ALL of those levels and we will be getting deep into it all (while shredding my ass off) to help you be the best guitar player you can be."

To find out more, head over to tommorellosguitarrevolution.com.