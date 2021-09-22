Tom Morello drops heavy-riffing new single with Bring Me the Horizon, Let's Get the Party Started

Tom Morello has recruited UK rockers Bring Me The Horizon for his brand-new single, Let's Get the Party Started.

The track is the third from the Rage Against the Machine guitarist's forthcoming solo album The Atlas Underground Fire, following a “shredding Highway to Hell cover with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder and an original entitled Driving to Texas, with New York duo Phantogram.

Morello kicks off proceedings with a huge mid-tempo electric guitar riff over a backdrop of acoustic drums, before the electronic beats that typify much of BMTH's recent material take the track down a notch in the verse sections, amplifying the impact of the gargantuan-sounding choruses.

“Bring Me The Horizon is really the current standard bearer of hard rock/metal today, and thank God for that,” Morello says. “I had a couple of huge riffs and we just started mashing it up with [producer] Zakk Cervini, who has worked with them before.”

As the RATM firebrand explains, he and members of Bring Me The Horizon wrote the song from different locations around the world.

“This song was written on three continents – Oli [Sykes, frontman] was in Brazil, Jordan [Fish, keyboards] was in England and then I was here in LA,” he says. “It was a real United Nations of Metal coming together to produce this song, which really feels to me like it captures the angst and the frustration of the pandemic boiling over into an all-time mosh pit.

“This song also has one of my favorite guitar solos that I've played in quite a while, as I was really digging deep to make a solo as devastating as the track.”

The Atlas Underground Fire – which arrives October 15 via Mom + Pop Music – follows Morello's 2018 solo record The Atlas Underground, and promises to fuse “rock, alternative and electronic music together”, with some “remarkable guitar playing on full display”.

An array of guest artists are also set to appear, including Chris Stapleton, Phem, Damian Marley, Sama' Abdulhadi, Mike Posner and more.

While recording his guitar parts for the album, Morello says tracking using the voice memo app on his phone “led to a freedom in creativity”. “I could not overthink any of the guitar parts,” he explains, “and [I] just had to trust my instincts.”

Check out the tracklisting for The Atlas Underground Fire below.

Harlem Hellfighter Highway to Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder) Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon) Driving to Texas (featuring Phantogram) The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton) Hold The Line (featuring grandson) Naraka (featuring Mike Posner) The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley) Night Witch (featuring phem) Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype) Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused) On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)