“The solo is an attempt to conjure the screaming lost souls of social justice struggles past”: Tom Morello reunites with Bruce Springsteen for some show-stopping leads

After collaborating on two albums, Tom Morello and Bruce Springsteen brought the star power to LA's Kia Forum this past weekend

Tom Morello made a surprise appearance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as he briefly joined Bruce Springsteen on stage this past weekend (April 7). This is the first time the two icons have appeared together since 2016.

After kicking off the show with Open All Night, Springsteen pulled out all the stops when he performed live favorite Sherry Darling for the first time during this tour. He also invited his wife, Patti Scialfa, on stage to sing backing vocals on Fire and Tougher Than the Rest. However, the real shocker was Tom Morello's return as a temporary member of the E Street Band. 

