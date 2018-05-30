Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello Play "Jump" and "Highway to Hell"

(Image credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Below, you can check out two somewhat bizarre highlights from Bruce Springsteen's massive 2014 world tour.

In the top video, Springsteen and his band—which featured former Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello at the time—perform Van Halen's "Jump" in Dallas at the March Madness Music Festival. The pro-shot clip contains the entire song, so you even get to see Morello play Eddie Van Halen's guitar solo, which kicks off at 3:35.

Below that, The Boss & Co.—including Morello and a very special guest, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder—take on AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" in Brisbane, Australia. Morello does his best Angus Young impression at the 3:55 mark.