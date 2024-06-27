“Look what the cat dragged in!” Tom Morello shreds Dave Navarro’s PRS – with his teeth –as he joins Jane’s Addiction to tear through Mountain Song

Morello swapped his Soul Power Stratocaster for Navarro's signature Custom 24, and wasted no time getting to grips with the unfamiliar terrain

During their show in Cologne, Germany on Tuesday (June 25), Jane’s Addiction invited Tom Morello onstage to help them perform Mountain Song.

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.