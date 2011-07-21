Tom Morello to Release Comic Book, 'Orchid,' in October

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has revealed that he will be releasing a comic book series. Titled Orchid, the first installment of the series will be released by Dark Horse Comics on October 12.

The artwork for the series will be provided by Scott Hepburn and Shepard Fairey.

According to Rolling Stone, Orchid is "a fantasy epic set in future, is the story of a 16-year-old street prostitute who discovers she has a greater calling than what has been imposed on her in a nightmarish world full of ferocious new animal species that prey on humans while the rich harvest the bodies of the poor."

Tom Morello will also be recording a song for each issue, which will provide a soundtrack to the series.