Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Announce 2012 Shows, Including First European Tour in 20 Years

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers have announced a series of North American shows in 2012 -- prior to heading out on their first European tour in 20 years.
The North American tour includes the band's first-ever show at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, where they will headline the first weekend of the annual event on April 28.
Petty & Co. are also heading to Canada, where they will perform in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia for the first time. They'll also play in St. John's, Newfoundland, on June 3 and in Halifax, Nova Scotia on a date to be named later.
Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers will then head to Europe to perform at the Isle of Wight Festival on June 22, plus other shows in Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, England, Switzerland, France and Italy.
Visit TomPetty.com for info.
2012 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers 2012 Tour Dates
- April 19
- 1st Bank Center, Broomfield, CO
April 21
Verizon Arena, Little Rock, AR
April 24
Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque, NM
April 26
INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS
April 28
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, New Orleans, LA
April 29
Verizon Wireless Amphitheater at Encore Park, Alpharetta, GA
May 1
Germain Arena, Estero, FL
May 3
Amway Center, Orlando, FL
May 5
Frank Irwin Center, Austin, TX
June 3
Mile One Centre, St. John's, NL
June 7
02 Arena, Dublin, IR
June 8
The Marquee, Cork, IR
June 10
02 World, Hamburg, GER
June 12
Open Air, Horsens, DK
June 14
The Globe, Stockholm, SWE
June 15
Norwegian Wood Festival, Oslo, NO
June 22
Isle of Wight Festival, UK
June 24
Hallenstadion, Zurich, SWI
June 25
Lanxess Arena, Cologne, GER
June 27
Grand Rex, Paris, FR
June 29
Piazza Napoleone, Lucca, IT
June 30
SAP Arena, Mannheim, GER