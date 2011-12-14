Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Announce 2012 Shows, Including First European Tour in 20 Years

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers have announced a series of North American shows in 2012 -- prior to heading out on their first European tour in 20 years.

The North American tour includes the band's first-ever show at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, where they will headline the first weekend of the annual event on April 28.

Petty & Co. are also heading to Canada, where they will perform in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia for the first time. They'll also play in St. John's, Newfoundland, on June 3 and in Halifax, Nova Scotia on a date to be named later.

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers will then head to Europe to perform at the Isle of Wight Festival on June 22, plus other shows in Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, England, Switzerland, France and Italy.

Visit TomPetty.com for info.

2012 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers 2012 Tour Dates

April 19

1st Bank Center, Broomfield, CO

April 21

Verizon Arena, Little Rock, AR

April 24

Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque, NM

April 26

INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

April 28

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, New Orleans, LA

April 29

Verizon Wireless Amphitheater at Encore Park, Alpharetta, GA

May 1

Germain Arena, Estero, FL

May 3

Amway Center, Orlando, FL

May 5

Frank Irwin Center, Austin, TX

June 3

Mile One Centre, St. John's, NL

June 7

02 Arena, Dublin, IR

June 8

The Marquee, Cork, IR

June 10

02 World, Hamburg, GER

June 12

Open Air, Horsens, DK

June 14

The Globe, Stockholm, SWE

June 15

Norwegian Wood Festival, Oslo, NO

June 22

Isle of Wight Festival, UK

June 24

Hallenstadion, Zurich, SWI

June 25

Lanxess Arena, Cologne, GER

June 27

Grand Rex, Paris, FR

June 29

Piazza Napoleone, Lucca, IT

June 30

SAP Arena, Mannheim, GER