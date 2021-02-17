Tommy Emmanuel set to sell signature Maton acoustics and a 1945 Martin D-18 via new Reverb Shop

Tommy Emmanuel is no stranger to having his own Reverb Shop, and now the Australian fingerstyle virtuoso is returning to the online marketplace to unload a new cache of incredible gear.

The new Official Tommy Emmanuel Reverb Shop will feature acoustic and electric guitars, amps, pedals and accessories, with a portion of proceeds from the sales donated to Guitars for Vets, which gives instruments to US military veterans to help ease post-traumatic stress disorder.

Among the items included in the shop are six – yes, six – models of Emmanuel’s Maton Tommy Emmanuel 808 Signature acoustic, offered in both traditional and cutaway styles. The guitars boast an inlay on the 12th fret that reads "C.G.P." for the Certified Guitar Player title given to Emmanuel by Chet Atkins, as well as a kangaroo on the headstock reminiscent of the guitarist's tour pendant.

Image 1 of 6 Maton Tommy Emmanuel 808 Signature (Image credit: Reverb) Image 2 of 6 Martin StreetMaster (Image credit: Reverb) Image 3 of 6 TSW Tele-style electric (Image credit: Reverb) Image 4 of 6 Hofner bass (Image credit: Reverb) Image 5 of 6 Udo Roesner De Capo 75 (Image credit: Reverb) Image 6 of 6 David Laboga cables (Image credit: Reverb)

There’s also a vintage 1945 Martin D-18, a Martin StreetMaster acoustic, a custom TSW Tele-style electric and a Hofner bass.

Additional pieces of gear include five of Emmanuel’s new signature Udo Roesner De Capo 75 amps, as well as signature series David Laboga cables and more than a dozen pedals from Boss, Ibanez, Xotic and other manufacturers.

The Official Tommy Emmanuel Reverb Shop goes live on February 24. For more information head to Reverb.