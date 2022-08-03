Tommy Thayer is teaching you how to play his favorite KISS solos over on the Gibson App

The guitarist will walk you through the leads from Black Diamond, Detroit Rock City, Shout It Out Loud and Psycho Circus

Tommy Thayer
(Image credit: Francesco Prandoni / Getty)

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer is the latest big name guitarist to crop on the Gibson App, with a lesson in four of his favorite guitar solos from the rock icons.

The announcement comes as the guitar brand launches a new section on the app, the Gibson App Guides, which offers artist-led lessons on the material they have written or performed. 

Thayer is the debut offering and you can watch him guide you through the solos in KISS tracks including Black Diamond, Detroit Rock City, Shout It Out Loud and Psycho Circus.

The KISS guitarist has a long-established working relationship with Gibson, specifically it’s budget-friendly offshoot Epiphone, which has issued numerous Thayer signature guitars, including his 2013 Tommy Thayer Signature Les Paul and 2017’s Limited Edition Tommy Thayer ‘White Lightning’ Explorer Outfit.

Thayer is not the only player to feature in the Gibson app’s Guide section. Alongside the KISS man’s sessions, there’s a new Guide To Blues series under the expert direction of Jared James Nichols. It includes guidance on dynamics, vibrato, phrasing and even a gear talk session. 

Meanwhile, future guides are set to include a Guide To Heavy Metal from Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner and a Guide To Songwriting from Celisse. 

Head to Gibson (opens in new tab) for more information on the app.

